Henry Schein rises on upgrade by Credit Suisse
Jan. 07, 2022 11:13 AM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Henry Schein (HSIC +1.3%) is rising after Credit Suisse upgraded the company to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $90 up from $78.
- Analyst Matt Miksic upgraded the healthcare distributor to Outperform citing the company's 24-month string of solid execution and the stock's attractive valuation.
- The chart below shows 1-year total return performance of Henry Schein and its peers Cardinal Health and Owens & Minor:
- The analyst noted that Henry Schein is positioned for a strong finish to 2021 and continued growth in 2022.
- The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Neutral on the stock. SA contributor PopperTech writes, Henry Schein: A Global Leader With A Reasonable Valuation In A Growing Market.