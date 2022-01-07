Henry Schein rises on upgrade by Credit Suisse

  • Henry Schein (HSIC +1.3%) is rising after Credit Suisse upgraded the company to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $90 up from $78.
  • Analyst Matt Miksic upgraded the healthcare distributor to Outperform citing the company's 24-month string of solid execution and the stock's attractive valuation.
  • The chart below shows 1-year total return performance of Henry Schein and its peers Cardinal Health and Owens & Minor:
  • The analyst noted that Henry Schein is positioned for a strong finish to 2021 and continued growth in 2022.
  • The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Neutral on the stock. SA contributor PopperTech writes, Henry Schein: A Global Leader With A Reasonable Valuation In A Growing Market.
