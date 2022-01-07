Green Thumb, Trulieve, Verano new cannabis MSO buys at Wolfe Research
Jan. 07, 2022 11:17 AM ETTrulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF), VRNOF, GTBIF, CURLFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Cannabis multi-state operators Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF -1.5%), Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF +0.9%), and Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF -1.2%) were all initiated with an outperform rating at Wolfe Research.
- Wolfe has a price target of C$32 on Green Thumb (~23% upside based on yesterday's close), C$42 for Trulieve (~36% upside), and C$19 for Verano (~24% upside).
- Analyst Greg Badishkanian likes Green Thumb's "balanced approach" to store density and national expansion.
- Regarding Trulieve, he notes that while the company may be overexposed in Florida market, its record of maintaining share and store locations should help its pricing power.
- Badishkanian is bullish on Verano as it wants to portray itself as a premium player in the market, which should help it against discounting. which should be more resistant to discounting, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Its flower products tend to priced slightly higher than competitors in its markets, he adds.
- Badishkanian initiated Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF -0.7%) with a peer perform rating as the company's focus on price to drive market share could lead to "somewhat transitory gains."
