Personalis rebounds as BofA upgrades after prelim. Q4 revenue beat forecasts
Jan. 07, 2022 11:17 AM ETPersonalis, Inc. (PSNL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Following three consecutive sessions of losses, Personalis (PSNL +7.6%) has recovered after the company reported preliminary revenue figures for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 that beat Wall Street estimates.
- For Q4 and full-year 2021the company expects to report ~$20.7M and $85.5M in revenue, compared to ~$20.3M and ~$85.1M in the consensus, respectively.
- After the cancer genomics company lost more than 63% of its value over the past 12 months, Bank of America has cheered the early financials, raising its recommendation on the stock to Buy from Neutral. However, the firm has lowered the target price to $23 from $27 per share to imply a premium of ~91.0% to the last close.
- Despite consecutive revenue beats, Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) has failed to meet expectations with its quarterly earnings since Q4 2020.