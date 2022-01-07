Commercial Metals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 07, 2022 11:20 AM ETCommercial Metals Company (CMC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+105.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.02B (+45.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.