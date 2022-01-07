Banking and financial ETFs accelerate early in 2022 as yields rise

Bank plaque on an important finance building

Pgiam/E+ via Getty Images

  • Banking and financial exchange traded funds have found themselves in a strong position as 2022 kicks off. Their early gains have to do with the fact the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yields have taken off to 1.76%, up now 25 basis points this year.
  • The banking and financial sector of the economy is one segment of the market that benefits from a steepening yield curve. The reason being is that banks perform better in a situation where longer-term rates are higher than shorter-term rates. This allows banking institutions to generate a higher spread on lending loans, which is a large portion of how they earn revenues.
  • Three banking ETFs that have taken advantage of the rising yields are the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO), Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB), and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE). Since the Dec. 31 close FTXO is +9.9%, KBWB is +9.3%, and KBE is +7.3%. To put that into perspective, the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) is -1.8% over the same period.
  • Additionally, broad-spectrum finance ETFs like Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) have also gained ground in 2022. XLF is +4.9%, and VFH is +4.1%.
  • Below is a chart that depicts the above five ETFs and SPY since the Dec. 31 close:

  • How much steam is left in the wings of the 10-Year, which has helped the above banking and broad-spectrum financial ETFs, becomes an important question for investors. Blackstone's vice chairman Byron Wien sees the U.S 10-Year Treasury yield climbing to as high as 2.75% in 2022.
