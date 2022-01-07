Federal Reserve could adjust balance sheet after 1-2 rate hikes, Daly says

Jan. 07, 2022 11:25 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

San Francisco Federal Reserve

Bjorn Bakstad/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who doesn't vote on the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee this year, could envision adjusting the central bank's balance sheet after one or two rate hikes, she said at the American Economic Association annual meeting.
  • With the release of the Fed meeting minutes on Wednesday, the market is pricing a rate liftoff in March. Today's jobs report provides further evidence that the U.S. is nearing full employment, with the unemployment rate improving to 3.9% in December from 4.1% in November. (Recall that unemployment stood at ~3.5% before the pandemic.)
  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury is up 6 basis points at 1.78% on Friday. The three major U.S. stock averages decline — S&P 500 -0.7%, Nasdaq -1.2%, and Dow -0.3%.
  • Daly says she prefers to raise rates gradually and "move into balance sheet reduction earlier than we did in the last cycle," Daly said.
  • Still, she doesn't sense that the economy is on the verge of a price-wage spiral. Anchored longer-run inflation expectations make her "a little less worried" than some others about an upward inflation spiral, Bloomberg reported.
  • Yesterday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the FOMC could start increasing its key rate as early as its March meeting and Daly said that shrinking the balance sheet could come soon after liftoff.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.