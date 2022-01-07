Federal Reserve could adjust balance sheet after 1-2 rate hikes, Daly says
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who doesn't vote on the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee this year, could envision adjusting the central bank's balance sheet after one or two rate hikes, she said at the American Economic Association annual meeting.
- With the release of the Fed meeting minutes on Wednesday, the market is pricing a rate liftoff in March. Today's jobs report provides further evidence that the U.S. is nearing full employment, with the unemployment rate improving to 3.9% in December from 4.1% in November. (Recall that unemployment stood at ~3.5% before the pandemic.)
- The yield on the 10-year Treasury is up 6 basis points at 1.78% on Friday. The three major U.S. stock averages decline — S&P 500 -0.7%, Nasdaq -1.2%, and Dow -0.3%.
- Daly says she prefers to raise rates gradually and "move into balance sheet reduction earlier than we did in the last cycle," Daly said.
- Still, she doesn't sense that the economy is on the verge of a price-wage spiral. Anchored longer-run inflation expectations make her "a little less worried" than some others about an upward inflation spiral, Bloomberg reported.
- Yesterday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the FOMC could start increasing its key rate as early as its March meeting and Daly said that shrinking the balance sheet could come soon after liftoff.