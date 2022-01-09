Accolade Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 09, 2022 5:35 PM ETAccolade, Inc. (ACCD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, January 10th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.64 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $75.89M (+97.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACCD has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.