Global crypto market cap drops below $2T as bitcoin, ether face more selling pressure
Jan. 07, 2022 11:30 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USD, SOL-USD, ADA-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The global crypto market cap slashes through $2T from its record peak of $3T in November, with bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) making big moves to the downside.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD -2.8%) slides to $41.6K per token intra-day and ether (ETH-USD -6.9%) falls to $3.1K.
- Some of the largest cryptos by market cap - including BTC and ETH - are down double digit percentage points in the past week, such as: binance coin (BNB-USD), solana (SOL-USD), cardano (ADA-USD), ripple (XRP-USD), terra (LUNA-USD), avalanche (AVAX-USD), dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and shiba inu (SHIB-USD).
- After the onset of 2022, the pace of cryptos' decline was exacerbated following the Fed minutes, which revealed a more hawkish tone from the central bank. Stocks and other risk assets also got slammed.
- Perhaps the riots and subsequent internet blackout in Kazakhstan are also impacting the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) in particular given the country is the second largest home for miners. Hash rate is falling.
- Still, in the long-term, "this should be bullish for bitcoin as more of the hashrate will probably be driven to more stable countries (EU/US?)," Bianco Research President Jim Bianco writes in a Twitter post. Recall in mid-October of last year that the U.S. became the world's largest BTC miner following China's crackdown on the crypto mining space.
- Earlier, bitcoin (BTC-USD) will likely bottom at $38K-40K per token Galaxy Digital's Michael Novogratz predicts.