Global crypto market cap drops below $2T as bitcoin, ether face more selling pressure

Jan. 07, 2022 11:30 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USD, SOL-USD, ADA-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Bitcoin Symbol With Financial Chart

asbe/E+ via Getty Images

  • The global crypto market cap slashes through $2T from its record peak of $3T in November, with bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) making big moves to the downside.
  • Bitcoin (BTC-USD -2.8%) slides to $41.6K per token intra-day and ether (ETH-USD -6.9%) falls to $3.1K.
  • Some of the largest cryptos by market cap - including BTC and ETH - are down double digit percentage points in the past week, such as: binance coin (BNB-USD), solana (SOL-USD), cardano (ADA-USD), ripple (XRP-USD), terra (LUNA-USD), avalanche (AVAX-USD), dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and shiba inu (SHIB-USD).
  • After the onset of 2022, the pace of cryptos' decline was exacerbated following the Fed minutes, which revealed a more hawkish tone from the central bank. Stocks and other risk assets also got slammed.
  • Perhaps the riots and subsequent internet blackout in Kazakhstan are also impacting the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD) in particular given the country is the second largest home for miners. Hash rate is falling.
  • Still, in the long-term, "this should be bullish for bitcoin as more of the hashrate will probably be driven to more stable countries (EU/US?)," Bianco Research President Jim Bianco writes in a Twitter post. Recall in mid-October of last year that the U.S. became the world's largest BTC miner following China's crackdown on the crypto mining space.
  • Earlier, bitcoin (BTC-USD) will likely bottom at $38K-40K per token Galaxy Digital's Michael Novogratz predicts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.