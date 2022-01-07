Hour Loop shares soar in market debut
Jan. 07, 2022 11:47 AM ET
- Shares of Hour Loop (NASDAQ:LOOP) soared Friday morning after the e-commerce retailer made its market debut on Nasdaq.
- Hour Loop shares were up 115% at $8.60 at 11:45 a.m. ET after opening at $4.50 per share.
- The company priced 1.5M shares at $4 per share, which was expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $6M. The transaction included an underwriters’ over-allotment option for an additional 225K shares.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently analyzed the offering, noting that while the company’s revenue had increased, its margins were compressing.