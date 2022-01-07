Simulations Plus adds over 10%, highest in more than a year, on strong earnings beat
Jan. 07, 2022 11:38 AM ETSimulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Simulations Plus (SLP +11.8%) shares have reached the highest level since late November, recording the biggest intraday gain since June 2020 after the company posted a strong earnings beat with its Q1 financials for fiscal 2022.
- The health tech company focused on AI and machine learning for therapeutic development recorded $0.15 of earnings per share compared to $0.10 in the consensus. In the previous two quarters, its earnings lagged expectations.
- Meanwhile, revenue climbed ~16.1% YoY to reach ~$12.4M surpassing the estimates by more than a tenth.
- “With a software business that continues to generate consistently high growth rates, and a consulting services business that’s growing its pipeline and backlog, we remain confident in achieving our 10-15% total revenue guidance for fiscal 2022,” remarked CEO Shawn O’Connor.
- The Street forecasts only ~11.6% YoY average revenue growth for the company in fiscal 2022.