Simulations Plus adds over 10%, highest in more than a year, on strong earnings beat

Jan. 07, 2022 11:38 AM ETSimulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Simulations Plus (SLP +11.8%) shares have reached the highest level since late November, recording the biggest intraday gain since June 2020 after the company posted a strong earnings beat with its Q1 financials for fiscal 2022.
  • The health tech company focused on AI and machine learning for therapeutic development recorded $0.15 of earnings per share compared to $0.10 in the consensus. In the previous two quarters, its earnings lagged expectations.
  • Meanwhile, revenue climbed ~16.1% YoY to reach ~$12.4M surpassing the estimates by more than a tenth.
  • “With a software business that continues to generate consistently high growth rates, and a consulting services business that’s growing its pipeline and backlog, we remain confident in achieving our 10-15% total revenue guidance for fiscal 2022,” remarked CEO Shawn O’Connor.
  • The Street forecasts only ~11.6% YoY average revenue growth for the company in fiscal 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.