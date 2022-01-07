Canopy Growth price target lowered at Alliance Global, but stock up 4%
Jan. 07, 2022 11:40 AM ETCanopy Growth Corporation (CGC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Although Alliance Global Partners lowered its price target yesterday on Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC +4.7%), the stock is up this morning.
- Analyst Aaron Grey has a neutral rating on shares but lowered his price target from C$18 to C$11 lowered the firm's price target on Canopy Growth to C$11 from C$18 (~34% upside).
- Grey says that Canopy is continuing to lose market share as competition heats up in Canada.
- Check out Seeking Alpha contributor's Trapping Value's recent analysis of Canopy Growth.