Canopy Growth price target lowered at Alliance Global, but stock up 4%

Jan. 07, 2022 11:40 AM ETCanopy Growth Corporation (CGC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Canadian flag with assorted marijuana products

rgbspace/iStock via Getty Images

  • Although Alliance Global Partners lowered its price target yesterday on Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC +4.7%), the stock is up this morning.
  • Analyst Aaron Grey has a neutral rating on shares but lowered his price target from C$18 to C$11 lowered the firm's price target on Canopy Growth to C$11 from C$18 (~34% upside).
  • Grey says that Canopy is continuing to lose market share as competition heats up in Canada.
  • Check out Seeking Alpha contributor's Trapping Value's recent analysis of Canopy Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.