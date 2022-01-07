Honeywell raised at UBS as play on air travel recovery, automation
Jan. 07, 2022 11:42 AM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Honeywell (HON +2.3%) moves higher as UBS upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $237 price target, raised a bit from $229, despite the stock's premium valuation, as the firm sees growth into 2022-23 surprising to the upside.
- As reported by Barron's, aerospace accounts for nearly a third of Honeywell's sales, and UBS analyst Markus Mittermaier believes global air travel will recover after the pandemic, driving an improving end-market outlook for the company.
- Honeywell's automation and energy segments account for roughly half of sales, so the stock also will benefit from "a capital spending inflection [in] its Process Automation and Oil and Gas exposures."
- "With the stock having been a laggard in ’21, underperforming [peers] the risk/reward at current levels is attractive given the expected inflection," Mittermaier writes.
- Honeywell has suffered two recent downgrades, by BofA on concerns about supply chain challenges on H1 results, and by Credit Suisse, which prefers GE in a cyclical aerospace recovery.