BAML 2022 alternative energy outlook -- tailwinds subside, headwinds sustain
Jan. 07, 2022 11:49 AM ETICLN, TAN, MAXN, FSLRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Bank of America flags the major factors driving the alternative energy sector in 2022, citing Build Back Better tailwinds subsiding, while a confluence of headwinds sustain into 2022.
- Inflation seen biting as polysilicon, steel, copper and epoxy resin prices drive solar and wind build costs higher.
- Delays in sourcing utility-scale solar panels continue, as Customs Orders targeting parts of China have not been fully resolved - note, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Maxeon (NASDAQ:MAXN) remain more insulated than peers.
- Freight costs, having corrected meaningfully, remain elevated.
- The upcoming Supreme Court decision on Federal Vaccination Mandates could create temporary labor challenges.
- Following a year of underperformance in the sector (NASDAQ:ICLN) (NYSEARCA:TAN), analysts at Raymond James are encouraging investors to buy speculative story stocks into 2022, demonstrating no clear consensus on a path forward for the sector.