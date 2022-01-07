BAML 2022 alternative energy outlook -- tailwinds subside, headwinds sustain

Jan. 07, 2022 11:49 AM ETICLN, TAN, MAXN, FSLRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Solar panels at dusk

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Bank of America flags the major factors driving the alternative energy sector in 2022, citing Build Back Better tailwinds subsiding, while a confluence of headwinds sustain into 2022.
  • Inflation seen biting as polysilicon, steel, copper and epoxy resin prices drive solar and wind build costs higher.
  • Delays in sourcing utility-scale solar panels continue, as Customs Orders targeting parts of China have not been fully resolved - note, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Maxeon (NASDAQ:MAXN) remain more insulated than peers.
  • Freight costs, having corrected meaningfully, remain elevated.
  • The upcoming Supreme Court decision on Federal Vaccination Mandates could create temporary labor challenges.
  • Following a year of underperformance in the sector (NASDAQ:ICLN) (NYSEARCA:TAN), analysts at Raymond James are encouraging investors to buy speculative story stocks into 2022, demonstrating no clear consensus on a path forward for the sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.