Higher number of first-time homebuyers indicate selling crypto supported down payments: Redfin

Jan. 07, 2022

  • Housing market like any other sector has also been impacted by the rapidly increasing usage of digital currencies as a mode of payment.
  • With surging home prices leading to larger down payments, some buyers are finding non-traditional ways to cover the cost and compete with other bidders.
  • A Redfin survey in Q4 indicated that one in nine first-time homebuyers (11.6%) surveyed said selling cryptocurrency had helped them save for a down payment.

  • In the past 6-months trading, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) prices have reported 25.9% gains while Ethereum (ETH-USD) reported a 46.7% gain; (DOGE-USD) reported a 1,434% gain in the past 1-year. In November, Bitcoin peaked to its all-time high levels of $69K.
  • Quick look the price comparisons of crypto currencies in past 6-months along with the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) and iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM):

  • Millennials, who own more cryptocurrency than other generations, now account for more than half of new mortgages.

Related Info: A latest CNBC Millionaire Survey in December indicates that 83% of millennial millionaires own cryptocurrencies and plan to buy more during the next year; >50% of that investor base has half of their holdings in crypto while nearly a third have at least 75% of their total investments in blockchain-based assets.

  • The survey was of 1.5K U.S. residents planning to buy or sell a home in the next 12 months, which was fielded to a representative sample of the American population and conducted by research technology company Lucid from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2021.
  • "How did you accumulate the money you need for a down payment?" posed to participants who indicated they were planning to buy their first home in the next year - was the focus of the survey wherein only 215 of the total responded.
  • The most common response was "saved directly from paychecks" (52%), while less common answers included "cash gift from family" (12%) and "pulled money out of a retirement fund early" (10%).
  • In November, the first ever commercial property in NY was put on the market for digital coin; Magnum Real Estate was selling three retail condos complete with a fully rented-out retail bottom floor in Manhattan’s upper East side for $29M — but will only accept Bitcoin.
  • Real estate brokerage SERHANT believes that people have created so much crypto asset wealth that they're able to put down 50% to 70% of the purchase price using cryptocurrency. Then they'll finance the remaining amount because the remaining amount is now so small, cited by Yahoo Finance.
  • Serhant predicts that within the next five years, 50% of real estate transactions in the U.S. will be done in some way, shape, and form with cryptocurrency.
