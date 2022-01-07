What to expect from Canadian cannabis giant Tilray' FQ2 performance?
Jan. 07, 2022 12:08 PM ETTilray, Inc. (TLRY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Canadian cannabis giant Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Monday, January 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (vs. $0.01 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $172.18M (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TLRY has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.
- TLRY lagged fiscal Q1 consensus despite revenue growth of 43%.
- FQ1 net loss widened to $34.6M or $0.08 compared to net loss of $21.7M in prior year, missing analyst expectations of ($0.05).
- GLJ research recently viewed Tilray as a sell and foresees a drastic decline in its share price.
- Last month, Tilray revealed that it is acquiring Breckenridge Distillery. And while the company did not disclose the terms of the deal, it is known that the transaction will be immediately accretive to EBITDA.
- Recent SA contributor analyses on TLRY have been largely bullish, Tilray: $4 Billion Market Opportunity In German Adult Recreational Cannabis.
- Read why most cannabis stocks are ending 2021 lower.