We still have more work to do on jobs - U.S. labor secretary
Jan. 07, 2022 12:12 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- U. S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Friday that the economy still has progress to make on the employment front, even after a report showing that the unemployment rate fell below 4% for the first time since before the pandemic.
- Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Walsh pointed to "lots of positive signs" but added that "we are still living in a pandemic" and that there is "work to do moving forward."
- Earlier on Friday, the government released its latest employment report, showing that the unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% for December. This was down from the 4.2% seen in the previous month.
- However, the stats also showed job growth of just 199K during the month. This figure was well below the 400K that economists had expected.
- Specifically, Walsh pointed to minority employment data as a sign that further progress needed to be made in the labor market. The December employment report also indicated a rise in the unemployment rate for African Americans, even as the overall rate declined.
- "We're working to make sure that we are creating opportunities," Walsh said, adding "equity has to be at the forefront of our economy."
- Asked about a recent controversy that arose amid reports that Walsh had not acquired a home in DC, the labor secretary expressed surprise at the blowback.
- "I can live where I want to live," he said, noting that he's in DC now, although he plans to retire in his home city of Boston once his tenure in the federal government has ended.
- Earlier this week, a report from ADP showed that private-sector jobs rose 807K in December.