ReNew Energy raises $400M through green bonds issuance by subsidiary
Jan. 07, 2022 12:14 PM ETReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ReNew Energy Global (RNW -3.8%) announced that India Clean Energy Holdings, a Mauritian entity, and its wholly owned subsidiary, has raised $400M at 4.5% by issuing senior secured dollar notes.
- The dollar notes, tenor of 5.2 years, are certified green bonds by Climate Bond Initiative and will be listed on the Singapore Exchange.
- These notes were subscribed to by investors from the U.S. and Asia at ~40% each and the balance by EMEA-based investors.
- Till date, the company through its subsidiaries, has raised in excess of $3.5B across eight such issuances, of which seven are outstanding.
- The proceeds will be used for refinancing existing high-cost debt and fund capital expenditure in renewable energy assets or for other purposes.