Metromile stock jumps, Lemonade climbs amid high short interest, pending deal
Jan. 07, 2022 12:23 PM ETLemonade, Inc. (LMND), MILEALLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) stock climbs 11% and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), which agreed in November to acquire Metromile, increases 5.5% in midday trading on Friday.
- For Metromile, it's the stock's biggest jump since June. And Lemonade's advance is rebounding after three sessions of declines. Still, Metromile (MILE) is down 88% from a year ago, and Lemonade (LMND) has lost 70% of its value during the same period. By comparison, traditional P&C insurer Allstate's (NYSE:ALL) total return is 11%.
- Keep in mind that Lemonade (LMND) is using its stock to buy Metromile (MILE), so when the stock of the acquirer goes up, the stock of the acquiree will likely rise as well. According to its statement in November, the deal is expected to close in Q2 2022.
- Both stocks have also attracted short sellers' interest, with Lemonade (LMND) short interest at 34% and Metromile's (MILE) at 15%.
- In general, insurtech and fintech stocks have hit a rough patch lately as investors turn toward safer havens, possibly signaling a pivot to value investing over growth.
- SA contributor Trapping Value, admitting a short squeeze in Lemonade (LMND) may sent the share higher, stays Neutral on the stock.