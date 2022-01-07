Corvus Gold shareholders OK AngloGold takeover
Jan. 07, 2022 12:23 PM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU), KORBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Corvus Gold (KOR +0.6%) says a majority of its shareholders voted in favor of AngloGold Ashanti's (AU +0.2%) proposed acquisition of the 80.5% of shares it does not already own.
- Corvus is developing three projects in Nevada's Beatty district that are in close proximity to or contiguous with AngloGold exploration assets, so the deal will consolidate the holdings to become a potential Tier 1 asset.
- The companies expect the transaction to become effective on or around January 18, when Corvus will be delisted.
- Gold prices have turned below $1,800/oz this week, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting flagged the potential for rate hikes to come sooner than previously expected.