  • Corvus Gold (KOR +0.6%) says a majority of its shareholders voted in favor of AngloGold Ashanti's (AU +0.2%) proposed acquisition of the 80.5% of shares it does not already own.
  • Corvus is developing three projects in Nevada's Beatty district that are in close proximity to or contiguous with AngloGold exploration assets, so the deal will consolidate the holdings to become a potential Tier 1 asset.
  • The companies expect the transaction to become effective on or around January 18, when Corvus will be delisted.
  • Gold prices have turned below $1,800/oz this week, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting flagged the potential for rate hikes to come sooner than previously expected.
