European authorities consider ramping gas production to manage the energy crisis
Jan. 07, 2022 By: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- The Dutch Government is considering increased natural gas production from Europe's largest natural gas field as a step to meet domestic energy demand in the midst of a Continent-wide crisis.
- Groningen, owned by Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM), has been reducing production volumes since a 2018 decision to shut the field entirely.
- The Government's plan to shut the field, developed following seismic activity in the Groningen region, calls for ending production later this year.
- To this point, a variety of decisions taken by EU leaders have led to reduced domestic energy production in 2022, driving domestic energy prices to record levels; however, this appears to be the first material step taken to increase domestic supplies in hopes of reducing prices.
- Note, to date this is only a possibility being reported in the press, as the Dutch Cabinet has yet to determine final plans for the field.
- In the event the Dutch Government changed long-term plans for Groningen, allowing the field to produce beyond 2022, domestic producers like Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Vermillion (NYSE:VET) would likely see headwinds to realized pricing -- though it could support earnings for Shell, given the Company's role as operator of the field.