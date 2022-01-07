European authorities consider ramping gas production to manage the energy crisis

Jan. 07, 2022 12:33 PM ETNRT, VET, EQNR, XOM, RDS.ABy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor28 Comments

travel destination

kwanisik/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Dutch Government is considering increased natural gas production from Europe's largest natural gas field as a step to meet domestic energy demand in the midst of a Continent-wide crisis.
  • Groningen, owned by Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM), has been reducing production volumes since a 2018 decision to shut the field entirely.
  • The Government's plan to shut the field, developed following seismic activity in the Groningen region, calls for ending production later this year.
  • To this point, a variety of decisions taken by EU leaders have led to reduced domestic energy production in 2022, driving domestic energy prices to record levels; however, this appears to be the first material step taken to increase domestic supplies in hopes of reducing prices.
  • Note, to date this is only a possibility being reported in the press, as the Dutch Cabinet has yet to determine final plans for the field.
  • In the event the Dutch Government changed long-term plans for Groningen, allowing the field to produce beyond 2022, domestic producers like Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Vermillion (NYSE:VET) would likely see headwinds to realized pricing -- though it could support earnings for Shell, given the Company's role as operator of the field.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.