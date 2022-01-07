Clover Health downgraded at Credit Suisse; favors large-cap names

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Following three straight sessions of losses, Clover Health Investments (CLOV -5.5%) is trading lower after Credit Suisse downgraded the Medicare Advantage insurer to Underperform from Neutral, preferring the large-cap names in the subsector.
  • The analysts led by Jonathan Yong forecast a continuous need for the company to raise capital and highlight its lack of clarity to bring significant improvements to the medical loss ratio to address the cash burn.
  • In addition, they cite the re-rating in the tech-enabled managed care space, where valuations have come under pressure amid prospects of rising interest rates. As a result, the investors focus on firms with “clear earnings power, a sustainable and workable business model, and a cash generating business,” the analysts added, justifying their case for large-cap stocks.
  • “We note that with rising rates, investors will also demand more of equity, which may also be a pressure point if/when CLOV taps the equity markets for additional funding when needed,” Yong and the team wrote. The price target set to $3.50 per share indicates a premium of only ~4.5% to the last close.
  • Managed care players witnessed a broad selloff Thursday after Humana (NYSE:HUM) lowered its forecast for 2022 Medicare Advantage memberships.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.