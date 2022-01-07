Clover Health downgraded at Credit Suisse; favors large-cap names
Jan. 07, 2022 12:39 PM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Following three straight sessions of losses, Clover Health Investments (CLOV -5.5%) is trading lower after Credit Suisse downgraded the Medicare Advantage insurer to Underperform from Neutral, preferring the large-cap names in the subsector.
- The analysts led by Jonathan Yong forecast a continuous need for the company to raise capital and highlight its lack of clarity to bring significant improvements to the medical loss ratio to address the cash burn.
- In addition, they cite the re-rating in the tech-enabled managed care space, where valuations have come under pressure amid prospects of rising interest rates. As a result, the investors focus on firms with “clear earnings power, a sustainable and workable business model, and a cash generating business,” the analysts added, justifying their case for large-cap stocks.
- “We note that with rising rates, investors will also demand more of equity, which may also be a pressure point if/when CLOV taps the equity markets for additional funding when needed,” Yong and the team wrote. The price target set to $3.50 per share indicates a premium of only ~4.5% to the last close.
- Managed care players witnessed a broad selloff Thursday after Humana (NYSE:HUM) lowered its forecast for 2022 Medicare Advantage memberships.