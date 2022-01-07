Deere touted at Baird as tech leader in agricultural space
Jan. 07, 2022 12:43 PM ETDeere & Company (DE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Deere (DE +1.2%) shares rose 27% in 2021 and have returned an average 31% annually during the past five years, but Baird analyst Mig Dobre sees self-driving tractors adding to gains in 2022.
- As reported by Barron's, Dobre reiterates his Buy rating on Deere while raising his stock price target to $475 from $425, implying ~25% gains from recent levels.
- Agricultural fundamentals are improving, but Dobre's optimism on Deere springs from the company's ag technology after the introduction of a fully self-driving tractor at the CES consumer electronics show.
- "The tractor revolutionizes how critical jobs (tilling, planting, harvesting) will be done, rendering prior modes of farming obsolete and setting up a multi-year fleet upgrade cycle," Dobre writes, also noting that Deere plans to eventually roll out its self-driving tech to other farm equipment such as combines.
- The analyst believes Deere can sell self-driving features on subscription, comparing it to Tesla's efforts with its Full Self Driving driver assistance features.
- Deere, which has surged 11% this week, has a history of high dividend growth and significant buybacks in good economic times, Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.