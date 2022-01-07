Royal Caribbean is Stifel's top leisure pick for 2022 as it goes 'all in' on cruise lines
Jan. 07, 2022 12:44 PM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)CCL, NCLH, LIND, OSWBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cruise operators are on a clear path to the cash flow breakeven/positive level, Stifel's gaming and leisure analysts say.
- "As investors search for recovery names that massively underperformed in 2021, we believe cruise related names will stick out as overly compelling ideas. Even with certain itineraries getting canceled/adjusted, that will lead to customers delaying/rebooking trips into 2H22 and beyond, we don’t see any likely scenario in which cruise operators will have to materially dilute their shareholder base."
- Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) +5% is their top pick not just among cruise operators, but for the sector for this year. They boost their price target to $130 from $111.
- RCL should emerge as a leaner, more profitable company, while it has the lowest dilution risk in the industry, Stifel says.
- "While RCL is our top overall idea for 2022, we really think any name related to the cruise industry will work well throughout the year," Stifel adds. "While the next couple of months could be choppy until virus fears subside and cruising gets back to 'normal', as we progress through the year we expect investor interest will materially improve as fundamentals eventually surprise to the upside."
- In order, Stifel likes OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) +0.7%, target $16, Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) +3%, target $24, Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) +5.5%, target $35, and Carnival (NYSE:CCL) +5%, target $33.
- Hindenburg Research came out with a short call on Royal Caribbean yesterday.