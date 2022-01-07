Vigil Neuroscience shares slide 12% in market debut
Jan. 07, 2022 1:58 PM ETVigil Neuroscience, Inc. (VIGL)AMGNBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) shares fell some 12% during the biotech stock's market debut on Friday.
- VIGL priced 7M shares at $14 per share, with the deal expected to generate gross proceeds of $98M. Underwriters were granted an option to purchase an additional 1.05M shares to cover any overallotments.
- Shares of Vigil (VIGL) were trading at $12.40 shortly before 2 p.m. ET Friday after opening at $12.
- Vigil Neuroscience is developing novel therapeutics for neurogenerative diseases with assets in-licensed from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).