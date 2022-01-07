Vigil Neuroscience shares slide 12% in market debut

  • Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) shares fell some 12% during the biotech stock's market debut on Friday.
  • VIGL priced 7M shares at $14 per share, with the deal expected to generate gross proceeds of $98M. Underwriters were granted an option to purchase an additional 1.05M shares to cover any overallotments.
  • Shares of Vigil (VIGL) were trading at $12.40 shortly before 2 p.m. ET Friday after opening at $12.
  • Vigil Neuroscience is developing novel therapeutics for neurogenerative diseases with assets in-licensed from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).
