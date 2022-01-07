Senator Merkley, Rep McGovern send letter to Airbnb on activities in Xinjiang
Jan. 07, 2022
- Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Representative James McGovern (D-MA) sent a letter to Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in regard to their business activities in the Xinjiang region in China.
- The letter from Merkley and McGovern, the chair and co-chair respectively of the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China, ask questions about Airbnb's commitment to human rights and anti-discrimination in China as a sponsor of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
- "We write to raise concerns over Airbnb’s business activities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region ("XUAR") of China and to raise questions about Airbnb’s commitment to human rights and anti-discrimination in China as it sponsors the Beijing Winter Olympics," Merkley and McGovern wrote in a letter to Airbnb (ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky.
- The letter comes after Intel last month apologized over comments about alleged forced labor in Xinjiang. Airbnb and Intel are not the first companies to see backlash from China after U.S. companies have commented about alleged human rights problems.
- Recall in late March, Nike faced backlash in China over Xinjiang statement. And last year JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said he regretted remarks he made that the bank was likely to outlast China's Communist Party.
- Earlier this week, Airbnb settles with OFAC over violating Cuba sanctions.