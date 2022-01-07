MGM, Caesars, Boyd named top gaming stocks at Wells Fargo on exposure to the Strip
Jan. 07, 2022 1:10 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM), CZR, BYDDKNG, PDYPY, RSIBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Being on the Las Vegas Strip has left many wondering what happened to their bankrolls, but their portfolios may benefit from exposure to the glamorous landmark, according to Wells Fargo.
- Analyst Daniel Politzer said he favors gaming stocks with exposure to the Strip, specifically naming MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Caesars Entertainment and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) as his top picks, as these companies offer "the best, most tangible growth setup in Gaming over the next 1–2 years."
- Politzer believes that iGaming stocks are still finding their valuation support at lower levels and 2022 EBITDA estimates are likely going to come down, as more states come online, including New York, which will have live sports betting from DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), Flutter Entertainment's (OTCPK:PDYPY) FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) starting tomorrow.
- Macau is likely one of the few key remaining opening plays and could be a "positive catalyst" for 2022, but it's unclear when that will happen and how the travel restrictions could play a role into that.
- As such, Politzer likes the aforementioned companies, noting Caesars Entertainment (CZR) gets 45% of its land-based EBIDTAR from the Strip, has an 11% free cash flow yield for 2023 estimates and a fast-growing, under-appreciated USSB/iGaming business starting to gain traction." He has a $127 price target on Caesars, implying roughly 40% upside from current levels.
- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) shares are up more than 3% to $89.62 on Friday and have gained more than 14% over the past year.
- Boyd Gaming (BYD) is viewed favorably because even though 2022 estimates call for a 2% year-over-year decline in property EBITDA, it trades at roughly 7 times 2023 EBITDAR, despite the fact it owns roughly 85% of its real estate, and is set to generate more than $6 per share of free cash flow in 2022 and 2023, making it a "free cash flow machine." Politzer has a $94 price target on Boyd shares.
- Boyd shares are up 1.5% on Friday to trade at $64.24 and have gained more than 36% over the past 12 months.
- Last, but not least, MGM Resorts (MGM) has the most exposure to the Strip, getting more than 60% of its EBITDAR from the region, which could be a positive given that the average occupancy hotel rates in the second half was 79%, roughly 12% below 2021 levels. Additionally, MGM, which Politzer has a $62 price target on, is likely to have $9.4 billion in cash on its balance sheet at the end of the year and could deploy some of that cash in attractive fashion. Lastly, 2023 estimates are seen as "conservative," and investor sentiment is still mixed.
- MGM (MGM) shares are up almost 1.5% to $44.95 and have gained more than 46% over the past 12 months.
- "In 2022, we see the LV Strip as offering the most favorable risk/reward and the cleanest reopening play in Gaming," the analyst wrote. "While we do not expect a linear recovery given ongoing concerns relating to COVID/variants, we do see strong 1H22 leisure/transient demand bolstered by leisure-oriented city-wides (NFL Pro Bowl, NFL Draft) that carry lower cancellation risk and should bridge to a gradual return of group/convention business in 2H22 and into 2023."
- In mid-December, CBRE Equity Research remained bullish on Las Vegas casino stocks after digesting the MGM Resorts (MGM) announcement that it would sell The Mirage Hotel & Casino to Hard Rock International for $1.075 billion.