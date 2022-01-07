Energy Transfer new leader in midstream oil and gas at Morgan Stanley

Jan. 07, 2022 1:14 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET), ENB, ENLCEPD, HESM, DTM, MMPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments

steel long pipes in crude oil factory during sunset

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

  • Energy Transfer (ET +1.7%) is Morgan Stanley's new Top Idea in the midstream oil and gas industry, which the firm believes will outperform in 2022 due to commodity price inflation and "durable, above-market" free cash flow generation.
  • "We see the sector evolving toward a total cash return yield framework, with relative performance favoring incremental return of capital," the analysts say.
  • Morgan Stanley rates Energy Transfer at Overweight with a $12 price target, citing exceptional valuation with the stock now trading at the lowest EV/EBITDA and highest free cash flow yield before dividends within the firm's coverage.
  • Return of capital offers a potential catalyst for Energy Transfer, with the firm foreseeing a combination of distribution step-up and common unit buybacks coming in 2022, perhaps as early as Q4 2021 earnings.
  • Meanwhile, Enbridge (ENB +0.9%) offers more limited near-term catalysts, so Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $60 target.
  • EPD and HESM also are cut to Equal Weight, while DTM and MMP are dropped to Underweight.
  • Winning an upgrade is EnLink Midstream (ENLC +4.2%), to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $9 PT, citing the recent distribution increase and enhanced buyback plan.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.