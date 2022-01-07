Energy Transfer new leader in midstream oil and gas at Morgan Stanley
Jan. 07, 2022 1:14 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET), ENB, ENLCEPD, HESM, DTM, MMPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Energy Transfer (ET +1.7%) is Morgan Stanley's new Top Idea in the midstream oil and gas industry, which the firm believes will outperform in 2022 due to commodity price inflation and "durable, above-market" free cash flow generation.
- "We see the sector evolving toward a total cash return yield framework, with relative performance favoring incremental return of capital," the analysts say.
- Morgan Stanley rates Energy Transfer at Overweight with a $12 price target, citing exceptional valuation with the stock now trading at the lowest EV/EBITDA and highest free cash flow yield before dividends within the firm's coverage.
- Return of capital offers a potential catalyst for Energy Transfer, with the firm foreseeing a combination of distribution step-up and common unit buybacks coming in 2022, perhaps as early as Q4 2021 earnings.
- Meanwhile, Enbridge (ENB +0.9%) offers more limited near-term catalysts, so Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $60 target.
- EPD and HESM also are cut to Equal Weight, while DTM and MMP are dropped to Underweight.
- Winning an upgrade is EnLink Midstream (ENLC +4.2%), to Equal Weight from Underweight with a $9 PT, citing the recent distribution increase and enhanced buyback plan.