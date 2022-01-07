Biden administration to ask Congress for more COVID funding - WaPo
Jan. 07, 2022 1:17 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)PFE, BNTX, MRNA, AZN, NVAX, MRK, LLY, REGN, GILDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor27 Comments
- The Biden administration is getting ready to ask Congress for additional funding for vaccine distribution, COVID-19 medications, and other related funding as the country deals with the Omicron surge, The Washington Post reports.
- However, a formal request is not imminent.
- Still, the White House Office of Management and Budget and HHS is said to be putting together a funding request in the tens of billions of dollars, according to the newspaper. The ask is also likely to include funding for global vaccination efforts.
- Earlier this week, the federal government said it had reached an agreement with Pfizer to provide a total of 20M doses of its COVID antiviral treatment Paxlovid.
- Vaccine stocks: Pfizer (PFE +1.4%), BioNTech (BNTX -1.4%), Moderna (MRNA -0.5%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +1.3%), AstraZeneca (AZN +1.2%), and Novavax (NVAX +7.5%).
- COVID treatment stocks: Merck (MRK +1.8%), Eli Lilly (LLY +0.4%), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +1.1%), Gilead Sciences (GILD -0.1%).
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.