Singular Genomics upgraded at BofA citing selloff and product launch
Jan. 07, 2022 1:15 PM ETSingular Genomics Systems, Inc. (OMIC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Following a three-day losing streak, the shares of Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC +11.6%) have recovered after Bank of America upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral, citing a compelling valuation. The price target unchanged at $21 per share implies a premium of ~141.4% to the last close.
- Since its public debut in June 2020, La Jolla, California-based life sciences company, has shed more than 62%, and the analysts led by Michael Ryskin believe that the selloff in recent months is in line with those of others in the genomics space and recent IPOs.
- With the launch G4 system in December and ahead of plans to begin shipments in Q2 2022 for the next-generation sequencing platform, “we think the company has successfully cleared a major hurdle in their commercial launch,” Ryskin and the team wrote.
- However, they point out that there is still “some uncertainty” over the pricing and specifications for G4. Read more on the commercial launch of G4.