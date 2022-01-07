U.S. rig count edges higher, up 63% from a year ago

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • The count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. ticked higher by 2 to 588, up 63% from year-ago levels, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey.
  • Drilling rigs targeting crude oil added 1 to 481, and gas rigs also gained 1 to 107; both totals are the highest since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March-April 2020.
  • The oil rig count was 75% higher than a year earlier, when there were 275 active rigs, and the gas rig total was 27% above last year's count of 84.
  • Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin fell by 1 during the week to 292.
  • ETFs: USO, UCO
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.