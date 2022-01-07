U.S. rig count edges higher, up 63% from a year ago
Jan. 07, 2022 1:20 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO)UCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- The count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. ticked higher by 2 to 588, up 63% from year-ago levels, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey.
- Drilling rigs targeting crude oil added 1 to 481, and gas rigs also gained 1 to 107; both totals are the highest since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March-April 2020.
- The oil rig count was 75% higher than a year earlier, when there were 275 active rigs, and the gas rig total was 27% above last year's count of 84.
- Rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin fell by 1 during the week to 292.
- ETFs: USO, UCO