Hot Stocks: LMND rebounds; DISCA jumps on merger hype; RBLX China app; PRVA drops
Jan. 07, 2022
- Buzz surrounding a couple of pending and potential M&A deals impacted trading in Friday's intraday period. A rebound in Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) pulled Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) higher, as the companies' stock-based deal to merge is set to close later this year.
- Meanwhile, reports around a possible divestiture and an analyst upgrade gave a lift to shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA). AT&T (NYSE:T) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) both showed gains as well.
- Looking at some of the day's standout decliners, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) retreated on news that it will attempt to relaunch its China app. At the same time, Privia Health (NASDAQ:PRVA) dropped following a shake-up in its C-Suite.
Gainers
- Lemonade (LMND) rebounded in intraday action following three days of losses, climbing nearly 7%. The pop came amid high short involvement, with LMND seeing 34% short interest.
- The rally also gave a boost to Metromile (MILE), which has inked an agreement to be acquired by LMND. The stock deal was valued at about $500M when it was announced in November. MILE also climbed about 7%.
- In other news, Bank of America raised its rating on Discovery (DISCA) to Buy from Neutral, saying the risk-reward situation has become "extremely favorable" as the company nears completion of its merger with AT&T's (T) WarnerMedia. This comes on the heels of reports the day before that indicated that WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS (VIAC) are exploring the sale of the CW Network.
- DISCA rose almost 17% in midday trading. VIAC climbed nearly 9%, while T showed a nearly 3% advance.
Decliners
- Roblox (RBLX) dropped nearly 5% in intraday action, weighed down by news that it plans to rebuild its China app. The product was taken offline last month amid regulatory challenges. RBLX said it will make "necessary investments" to make the new version of the app work.
- News of a leadership change prompted an 11% slide in shares of Privia Health (PRVA). The company announced that it has named Jeffrey Sherman as its CFO. He replaces David Mountcastle, who has stepped down to pursue other opportunities.
