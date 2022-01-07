Judge allows Purdue to immediately appeal bankruptcy settlement rejection
Jan. 07, 2022 1:34 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), ABBV, ENDP, TEVABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- U.S. District Court Judge Colleen McMahon is allowing Purdue Pharma to immediately file an appeal to her ruling last month that threw out a bankruptcy settlement related to opioid crisis claims against the company.
- Purdue has until Jan. 17 to file its appeal with a federal appeals court in Manhattan.
- McMahon added that its request for an appeal must be expedited given the seriousness of the opioid crisis.
- McMahon failed to approve the bankruptcy plan as there is a question over whether a bankruptcy court had the authority to grant liability releases to members of the Sackler family for future litigation.
- Late last month, a New York jury found Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +4.0%) guilty of contributing to the opioid crisis.
- Several other pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +1.4%), AbbVie (ABBV +0.1%), and Endo International (ENDP +2.5%) have reached settlements with states.