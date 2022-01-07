Capital One, Cummins, Kinder Morgan tick higher after CNBC pump
Jan. 07, 2022 1:33 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), COF, CMI, VSTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Capital One (NYSE:COF) rose 3%, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) advanced 1.3% and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) gained 1.4% after CNBC commentators pitched the stocks earlier.
- CNBC commentator Shannon Saccocia promoted Cummins (CMI) as a long, while Pete Najarian pitched Capital One (COF) and Kinder Morgan (KMI). Najarian highlighted KMI's February $18 calls.
- "I think there's a lot more room to the upside here," Najarian said on CNBC when discussing Capital One. "I look at the Goldman Sachs, the Morgan Stanleys, the JPMorgans, all those wonderful banks, they are great, but this one, because of the banking and credit card, the mix that they've got, I think this is the place to be."
- On Kinder Morgan Najarian said the stock appears "to be looking for a little bit more upside with the stock trading towards $17. Energy continues to be a theme that hits on our screens every single day."
- Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) appeared to be one of the biggest beneficiary of the CNBC stock picks, gaining 1.8%. CNBC commentator Rich Saperstein pitched the shares.
- Last week, UBS looks ahead at machinery, construction and engineering - bullish.