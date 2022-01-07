Lucid Motors gets a charge as electric carmaker's shares climb 11%

Jan. 07, 2022 1:37 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

Neon anatomy of an automobile on black background

Henrik5000/E+ via Getty Images

  • Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) shares surged by almost 11%, Friday, as the volatile electric-vehicle maker rebounded for a second session from a recent nearly 10% pullback.
  • There was no discernible reason for Lucid's (LCID) advance, although almost 57 million shares of the company's stock traded hands by mid-afternoon. Lucid (LCID) averages more than 73 million share exchanged on a daily basis.
  • Earlier this week, Lucid (LCID) said it plans on delivering its first cars to European markets later this year.
