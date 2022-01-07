BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair wins a multiple award contract of $639.8M

Jan. 07, 2022 1:45 PM ETBAESYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair (OTCPK:BAESY) is awarded a firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract with a combined ceiling of $639.8M for complex repair, maintenance and modernization requirements of non-nuclear Navy surface combatant-class ships homeported in or visiting Norfolk, Virginia.
  • The contract has an estimated ordering period of five years, which is expected to end in January 2027.
  • Delivery orders will be competitively awarded under these contracts, which are to be performed in Norfolk, Virginia.
  • Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funding in the amount of $60,000 is obligated at initial delivery, which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
