Blackstone Infrastructure Partners to invest $3B in Invenergy Renewables
Jan. 07, 2022 1:59 PM ET By: Preeti Singh
- Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BX) has announced ~$3B in Invenergy Renewables.
- Funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners entered into a definitive agreement with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Invenergy for the investment, which is said to be one of the largest renewable investments in North American history.
- CDPQ and Invenergy management will continue to be majority owners of the company and Invenergy will continue as managing member.
- Invenergy will use the funds to drive its renewables development activities. It has over 175 projects across four continents totaling nearly 25,000-MW.
- The company is building both the largest wind and solar projects in the United States, that combined will deliver nearly 3-GW of clean energy by 2023.
