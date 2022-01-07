Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$2.5 from last Friday's close

Jan. 07, 2022 2:05 PM ETUSO, CVX, BKR, EOG, PXD, DVN, XLE, KOSBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • On the back of three weeks of record draws, this week's DOE inventory update showed a substantial 8.8mb build in crude and oil products (NYSEARCA:USO); however, many dismissed the build as transitory, given over 100% of the stock build came from gasoline, during an unusual holiday week.
  • OPEC+ announced plans to increase oil supplies by 400kb/d in February; however, a Reuters survey of December production showed the Cartel falling behind targets.
  • An uprising in Kazakhstan led to production and offtake issues at Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) 600kb/d Tengiz project, though details of scale/scope remain vague.
  • Libya took 200kb/d of supply off the market last weekend for planned maintenance activity, and latest reports indicate maintenance is complete and production is ramping; note, the ~300kb/d of production taken offline by militants in December remains offline.
  • Oman announced plans to increase production to 1.05mb/d in 2022, from ~800kb/d in November; Oman is not a member of the OPEC+ Cartel.
  • A pipeline malfunction in Ecuador that knocked ~380kb/d of supply offline in December has been repaired, and production has largely recovered as of today.
  • The ~500kb/d Keystone Pipeline out of Alberta was taken down briefly this week, though returned to service within ~48 hours.
  • Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) rig count was nearly flat for the second week in a row, perhaps driven by frigid weather in North Dakota and year-end logistics challenges.
  • A long list of oil executives at the Goldman Sachs energy conference stuck to the mantra of lower capex, modest growth and higher shareholder returns; though EOG (NYSE:EOG) appeared to break ranks (NYSE:PXD) (NYSE:DVN) (NYSEARCA:XLE).
  • GasBuddy data showed US gasoline demand down 7% WoW, likely the driver of the large gasoline inventory build, and perhaps transitory on holiday-related travel changes.
  • No shortage of surprises in the first week of 2022, with supply looking tempered for now, and questions surrounding demand unanswered.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.