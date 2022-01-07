Energy ETFs XLE & VDE hit record trading highs
Jan. 07, 2022
- Broad spectrum energy exchange traded funds Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) top all-time highs in today’s trading session. XLE has touched $61.40 a share, and VDE touched $85.66 a share.
- XLE and VDE both have received support from the recent rise in crude oil prices. Since the beginning of Dec., crude has increased from $67/bbl to $78/bbl, which is a 17.7% rise.
- Over a one-year period, XLE is +48.1%, and VDE is +50.2%. To put those returns into perspective, both funds basically doubled the returns of the benchmark Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) which returned +25.3% over the same one-year period. See below chart:
- From a head-to-head stance, XLE and VDE come with a similar expense ratio, with a slightly cheaper edge going to VDE at 0.10% compared to XLE’s 0.12%. The story is reversed from an asset under management stance as XLE has $29B under its belt while VDE has $5.9B.
