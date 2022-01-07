Jefferies upgrades The Trade Desk to among top Internet picks

  • Though paring some earlier gains, The Trade Desk (TTD +0.7%) is higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy, making it a top pick among large-cap Internet-exposed companies.
  • The company is the best pure-play approach to the shift to programmatic ads, the firm says, with "deep relationships and a scalable business model."
  • There are five key catalysts set to drive the stock higher this year, the firm says.
  • First among those is conservative fiscal 2022 Street estimates for revenue, "particularly given the implied decel in ex-political growth with plenty of room for upward revisions." Jefferies also notes that a recently announced partnership with Walmart (and likely other retailers) can drive incremental ad spend to The Trade Desk's platform.
  • Other positive catalysts it notes: Broadening adoption of connected TV viewership is driving more dollars toward programmatic advertising, from linear TV; the Solimar product launch is "the biggest since Next Wave, which drove an acceleration in rev growth following its mid-2018 launch"; and TTD is in relatively better position to weather the privacy changes from Apple's iOS 14, "compared to Walled Garden names like FB and SNAP."
  • Connected TV growth will be TTD's biggest driver for the next 3-5 years, Jefferies says.
  • It's boosted its price target to $105, now implying 36% further upside.
  • Shares of The Trade Desk rose in November when it added NBCU's Peacock to its CTV platform.
