Jefferies upgrades The Trade Desk to among top Internet picks
Jan. 07, 2022 2:23 PM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)FB, SNAP
- Though paring some earlier gains, The Trade Desk (TTD +0.7%) is higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy, making it a top pick among large-cap Internet-exposed companies.
- The company is the best pure-play approach to the shift to programmatic ads, the firm says, with "deep relationships and a scalable business model."
- There are five key catalysts set to drive the stock higher this year, the firm says.
- First among those is conservative fiscal 2022 Street estimates for revenue, "particularly given the implied decel in ex-political growth with plenty of room for upward revisions." Jefferies also notes that a recently announced partnership with Walmart (and likely other retailers) can drive incremental ad spend to The Trade Desk's platform.
- Other positive catalysts it notes: Broadening adoption of connected TV viewership is driving more dollars toward programmatic advertising, from linear TV; the Solimar product launch is "the biggest since Next Wave, which drove an acceleration in rev growth following its mid-2018 launch"; and TTD is in relatively better position to weather the privacy changes from Apple's iOS 14, "compared to Walled Garden names like FB and SNAP."
- Connected TV growth will be TTD's biggest driver for the next 3-5 years, Jefferies says.
- It's boosted its price target to $105, now implying 36% further upside.
- Shares of The Trade Desk rose in November when it added NBCU's Peacock to its CTV platform.