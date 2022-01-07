Chewy drops after Piper Sandler steps to the sidelines
Jan. 07, 2022 2:25 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) fell 9% after Piper Sandler earlier downgraded the shares to neutral from overweight.
- Piper Sandler is more cautious on the pet supplies company due to both "headwinds" on the sales and margins front as the company will likely be hurt from return to office, according to analyst Peter Keith. The Chewy price target was also cut to $55 from $70.
- "On the margin side, multiple headwinds are emerging/continuing in 2022 on both gross margin and SG&A, and CHWY doesn't have pricing power of offset cost headwinds (meanwhile hardgoods mix is declining)," Keith wrote.
- Chewy short interest is 24.5%.
- Today's downgrade at Piper is a reversal from last month when Chewy was still a buy at Piper Sandler and Guggenheim despite margin pressures.