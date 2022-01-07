Pebblebrook Hotel Trust jumps as BMO Capital upgrades on long-term positives

Jan. 07, 2022 2:33 PM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is up 5% after BMO Capital upgraded the stock to outperform.
  • BMO Capital's analyst Ari Klein on Friday upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $26, up from $25.
  • In a research note, analysts writes the REIT represents a "strong play" on leisure demand, which should be a long-term positive even once COVID-19 fades.
  • Pebblebrook's portfolio of smaller, soft-branded and independent hotels have historically generated higher margins than full-service peers, which should continue to support the REIT's premium valuation, Klein adds.
  • SA Authors have rated the stock Bullish while Wall Street analysts are Neutral. SA Quant Rating is Very Bearish.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.