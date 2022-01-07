Pebblebrook Hotel Trust jumps as BMO Capital upgrades on long-term positives
Jan. 07, 2022 2:33 PM ETPebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is up 5% after BMO Capital upgraded the stock to outperform.
- BMO Capital's analyst Ari Klein on Friday upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $26, up from $25.
- In a research note, analysts writes the REIT represents a "strong play" on leisure demand, which should be a long-term positive even once COVID-19 fades.
- Pebblebrook's portfolio of smaller, soft-branded and independent hotels have historically generated higher margins than full-service peers, which should continue to support the REIT's premium valuation, Klein adds.
- SA Authors have rated the stock Bullish while Wall Street analysts are Neutral. SA Quant Rating is Very Bearish.