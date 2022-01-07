Amazon cuts paid leave in half following new CDC guidelines
Jan. 07, 2022
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has confirmed that it is cutting its paid leave in half, down to week, or 40 hours, for workers who test positive for COVID-19 or need to quarantine following exposure, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- An Amazon (AMZN) spokesman told CNBC that it was adjusting its policy after "reviewing the newly released guidance" from the CDC. Amazon previously provided two weeks worth of paid sick leave for COVID-19 positive workers and then shortened it to 10 days, as the CDC has continued to revise its isolation recommendations.
- Amazon (AMZN) shares were slightly lower in Friday trade, recently changing hands at $3,246.08.
