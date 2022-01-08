Bank of America, MetLife, Bank OZK top finance sector in Piper's Alpha Alignment
- Piper Sandler's January Alpha Alignment Index, which looks at fundamental and technical factors, makes bullish calls on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), MetLife (NYSE:MET), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC).
- Index filters include an Overweight rating by Piper's fundamental research team, current market cap of at least $750M, minimum of 10% upside based on the analyst's most recent price target and additional technical and fundamental screening metrics.
- In the past year, all four of Piper's financial picks outperformed the S&P 500 as seen in this graph.
- Bank of America (BAC): "Scale matters more now than ever in banking and BAC has it in spades," says Piper's Jeffery Harte says in the report. As the second-largest U.S. bank by assets and market capitalization, Bank of America (BAC) uses its scale to improve efficiency and to drive market share gains, he said.
- The bank should also profit from cyclical tailwinds leveraged to economic growth. It's one of the most asset-sensitive large-cap banks as market-based interest rate expectations rise. In addition, as a top five capital markets bank, it's in a good position to benefit the current capital markets cycle, which "still has legs to run on."
- From a technical analysis standpoint, relative strength and volume are confirming bullish price action. "A close above $48.50 ('21 highs) should open the door to a new leg higher; add to positions on a topside breakout."
- Bank of America gets the highest Quant rating among large banks in Seeking Alpha's stock screener.
- MetLife (MET): The insurer's secular risk transfer participation should continue in 2022, say Piper's John Barnidge. "With the life & annuity block risk transfer market being active and MetLife Holdings performing well, we view $3B-$5B as a good placeholder for capital freed up from a meaningful risk transfer," he says.
- Other highlights include U.S. group as a key growth area, but also expansion in growth markets such as Chile and Mexico. The company is also implementing mortality rate increasing, which "should drive underwriting back to the 85%-90% target faster than peers." It's also been demonstrating strong and sustained net investment income.
- On the technical analysis side, MET shares have broken out from a symmetrical triangle formation. "Based on the size of the prior formation, a technical-based price objective set up near $76; add to positions."
- Bank OZK (OZK): Piper analyst Stephen Scouten says Q3 core net interest margin trends were positive in Bank OZK's Q3, total deposit costs fell, and it reduced its securities book below peer levels. Sees NIM ex-PPP contracting slightly to 4.11% from 4.15% in Q3 before expanding to 4.23% by Q4 2022 and 4.49% by Q4 2023. Loan growth is positive and share repurchases should help valuation.
- Technical analysis says shares have broken out of bullish flag formation, relative strength climbed out of negative territory, and a new leg higher appears to be underway; add to positions.
- SITE Centers (SITC): After years of no growth in shopping center rents, renewed interest is absorbing vacancy and driving market rents, says analyst Alexander Goldfarb. Calling shopping centers the "new last mile delivery", Goldfarb writes, "consumers overwhelmingly showed the importance of physical retail during COVID."
- With the wind-down of RVI, which was spun off from DDR (now SITE Centers) in 2018, provide SITC with $190M of dilution-free capital to reinvest. The analyst sees an earnings bias tilted to the upside as the REIT has a track record of under-promising and over-delivering.
- The technical side says "shares have bounced off support and subsequently reversed a ST declining price channel"; also, "add to positions, a retest of the November highs near $17.14 appears likely."
- Not all of the report focused on bullish calls. Financial names in its Short Squeeze Index are PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI), Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), Macerich (NYSE:MAC), and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).
- Swap/Sell candidates include Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX), and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY).