Amphastar nears a three-year high after Piper Sandler upgraded on pipeline
Jan. 07, 2022 2:41 PM ETAmphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Recording the biggest intraday gain in more than a year, the shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH +6.9%) have reached the highest level since February 2019 after Piper Sandler upgraded the small-cap stock to Overweight from Neutral.
- The analysts led by David Amsellem think that Amphastar (NASDAQ:AMPH) deserves an expansion to the company’s multiple due to “improving visibility into the complex generics/brand pipeline as well as the insulin biosimilars pipeline.”
- The analysts note this against a backdrop of more clarity over the sustainability of the company’s core business and its recent launches of products with zero or limited competition.
- With milestones ahead for several important generics and amid ongoing progress in the pipeline, the company is unique in the generics pharma space, Amsellem and the team argue, citing its potential for “considerable longer-term EBITDA growth,” with a compelling risk-reward setup.
- The price target raised to $28 from $21 per share implies a premium of ~20.8% to the last close.
- Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings have remained Very Bullish on Amphastar (AMPH) since December, during which the stock returned nearly 8% outperforming the broader market, as shown in this graph.