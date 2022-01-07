Chilean court nixes effort to stop tender for new lithium contracts
- A Chilean court rejects a legal challenge by lawmakers trying to prevent the outgoing government from taking bids for a lithium rights auction that has attracted miners including Albemarle (ALB +0.5%) and SQM (SQM +1.2%).
- The Santiago Appeals Court rules the appeal was filed too late, as the tender had been publicized since October through a Mining Ministry decree.
- Chile announced the auction in October to award operating contracts to explore and produce 400K metric tons of lithium metal for batteries, but the newly elected government has criticized the process.
- Lithium prices are racking up big gains as booming electric vehicle sales drive such a surge in demand that the rally could end a years-long decline in battery prices, creating another inflationary headache for automakers.
- Chile's new government also is threatening to crack down on water use by Chile's massive copper industry.