Alcoa hits 14-year high as global aluminum market poised to tighten further
Jan. 07, 2022 2:58 PM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA)LMAHDS03:COMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Alcoa (AA +6.4%) skyrockets to its highest level since 2008 as J.P. Morgan maintains its Overweight rating and raises its price target to $62 from $52.
- "Alcoa is a play on global energy prices as higher power costs significantly steepen the cost curve for smelters exposed to spot pricing," JPM analyst Michael Glick writes.
- Benchmark aluminum (LMAHDS03:COM) in London rose to its highest since October at $2,980/mt before easing back to $2,914/mt, but prices added 3.5% for the week after gaining 42% in 2021.
- Energy prices have soared in Europe and Asia, and more smelters are expected to cut production before spring, lifting aluminum prices still higher, Commerzbank's Daniel Briesemann says, according to Reuters.
- Nearly 600K tons of capacity already has been cut in Europe, and another 900K tons are at risk of closing down fully or partially over high energy prices, Bank of America says, which "exacerbate concerns over aluminum shortfalls globally."
- Stockpiles already have been shrinking, with LME warehouses now holding ~900K tons of aluminum, nearly 1M tons less than a year ago, BofA says.
- Earlier this week, Alcoa and partner South32 announced plans to restart the Alumar aluminum smelter in Brazil, which has been shut since 2015.