Peloton surges as KeyBanc says increasing order times show stronger demand
Jan. 07, 2022 3:11 PM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) shares surged higher on back of a report from KeyBanc Capital Markets, as the New Year's promotion the fitness technology company is running appears to be stoking demand.
- Analyst Edward Yruma, who has an overweight rating and a $110 price target on the stock, more than 120% higher than where shares are currently trading, noted that the promotions on Bike+ for New Years, which includes $300 off and free setup and delivery has increased over-to-deliver, or OTD, times.
- "This is the first upward shift in OTD times we have seen on Bike and Bike+, which points to stronger demand, likely propelled by promotions," Yruma wrote in a note to investors, adding that OTD times have increased from two weeks to three weeks, the first upward shift he's seen sine March 2021.
- Peloton (PTON) shares were gaining nearly 5% to trade at $35.46 on back of the report, though they have fallen more than 76% over the past year.
- Yruma notes that the promotion should help drive mix towards Bike+, but there are concerns about margins and "longer-term pricing dynamics."
- Regarding the Tread, Yruma said that wait times are still between three and five weeks, which "point to solid Tread demand," adding that's higher than the wait times seen in September, October and November.
- Earlier this week, J.P. Morgan said Peloton (PTON) is likely to keep benefiting from the long-term connected fitness trend, even if near-term earnings estimates are lower than initially believed.