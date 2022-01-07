Alcon extends decline after Morgan Stanley downgraded on valuation
Jan. 07, 2022 3:12 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Alcon (ALC -2.2%) is trading lower for the fourth straight session after Morgan Stanley downgraded the Swiss healthcare supplier to Equal-weight from Overweight, citing a balanced risk-reward setup at the current valuation. The price target maintained at $95 per share implies a premium of ~20.8% to the last close.
- The firm notes that an updated long-range plan announced by Alcon (NYSE:ALC) management last year supports its view over the company’s ability to speed up revenue after COVID-19 with at least 550bps expansion in margins over 2021 – 25.
- While the firm continues to have “positive bias into recovery and beyond,” the current Street estimates and shares reflect its positive thesis, the analyst argues, citing better relative value opportunities in its coverage universe for next year.
- Alcon (ALC) has beaten Street forecasts for revenue for 10 consecutive quarters.