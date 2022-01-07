Cushman & Wakefield acquires North by Northwest Consulting

Jan. 07, 2022 3:14 PM ETCWKBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) acquires substantially all assets of North by Northwest Consulting (NxNW), a valuation services firm based in Hickory, North Carolina.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Growing demand for valuation expertise in large-scale infrastructure projects led CWK to seek opportunities to expand its base of professionals, particularly in light of recent congressional funding for projects nationwide.
  • “NxNW is a catalyst to our growth and expansion in the Southeast region as well as our infrastructure practice nationally,” said Rick Cenkus, president, Valuation & Advisory Americas, CWK.
