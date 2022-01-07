Jobs numbers suggest economy is closer to full employment - Goldman Sachs chief economist
Jan. 07, 2022 3:17 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius said Friday that the latest jobs statistics suggest that the economy has moved a step closer to full employment, despite lower-than-expected payroll growth in December.
- In an interview with CNBC, Hatzius added that the new figures confirmed his outlook that the Federal Reserve would likely conduct quarterly rate hikes during 2022, starting once the central bank has completed the tapering of its asset-purchasing plan.
- "I don't think [the report] significantly moves the Fed. I think a March liftoff for the funds rate was our expectation going into this. It is still our expectation," he said.
- Early Friday, the U.S. Labor Department revealed that non-farm payrolls grew by 199K in December, less than half the 400K that economists had expected. However, the mixed report also showed a larger-than-expected decline in the unemployment rate. The figure dropped to 3.9% -- the first time it has fallen below 4% since the start of the pandemic.
- Hatzius acknowledged the weaker-than-expected payroll growth but noted that recent monthly figures have seen upward revisions when more accurate data was released in subsequent months. (As an example, December's report showed that the payroll growth for November was revised higher to 249K, compared to the 201K that was originally announced.)
- The Goldman Sachs economist also noted that there was a discrepancy between the two surveys used by the government to compile data. One set, called the household survey, involves gathering data from workers while the other, known as the payroll survey, receives information from employers.
- In December, the household survey pointed to a stronger month than the data suggested by the payroll survey.
- "I think the evidence that we're getting closer to full employment grew with this report, despite the disappointing payroll print," he said.
- Looking at inflation, Hatzius said there are signs that wage growth is becoming more of an inflationary driver, even though, up until now, other factors have largely fueled the dramatic rise in consumer prices.
- "I think there is more of that risk ... of a wage-price spiral of some kind," he said.
